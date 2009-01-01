|
|
-
Bad MAGNETO,OR 2 BAD mpem
Hi fellows,i need help with a 1998 seadoo GTX Limited.It came in with a bad magneto (stator). After removing it, it was visiable bad,two charging coils were burnt and it had that smell to it.ohmed it out anyways and one charging circuit was open.so, i installed another one and now it wont fire plugs.I did coniinuity test on all wires from mag cover to mpem,then from mpem to rear e box and coil.all tested good, then i checked voltage from trigger and got .38 vac,all in spec. but still no spark.This thing has a SBT MPEM in it. so i swaped in a factory mpem from my own personal 1998 gtx limited, and still no spark. Anyone have any ideas? P.S I did test signal to coil with test light
Forum Rules