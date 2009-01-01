 2007 Kawasaki Sxr 800
    2007 Kawasaki Sxr 800

    2007 Kawasaki Sxr 800 stand up jet ski
    -professionally painted 6ish years ago all black, does get water spots pretty good but I have not been the best at waxing it to maintain the color
    -grim reaper wrap
    -ac racing aluminum pole
    -shred master ride plate
    -blacktip turf
    -hydroturf chin pad
    -wax racing kill switch housing
    -motor is all stock and pretty low hours this ski hasn’t been ridden much
    -comes with OEM cover (doesn’t really fit with bars and bumper) and a white/red camo rail turf kit. I didn’t turf the rails just incase the buyer wants to go a different route


    Texas Title in my name, all paperwork will be provided to transfer it to CO registration, I’m only selling it because I have a few skis and this thing needs an owner that actually will ride it

    willing to ship located in Colorado springs
    6k    191319C6-D0B0-4B51-AE5F-C11E9211F54D.jpegDA8AA8C8-23F7-4E7E-9FBB-76F508067B5F.jpeg246EA7DF-BB93-4F1E-928B-103EA54D83A8.jpegE01F42B0-DA36-4059-85E0-2BB279436AD8.jpeg2140AA0D-99DA-4791-BD79-6D07950FBD6F.jpeg
