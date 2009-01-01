Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 Kawasaki Sxr 800 #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2012 Location Killeen TX Age 25 Posts 1,889 2007 Kawasaki Sxr 800 2007 Kawasaki Sxr 800 stand up jet ski

-professionally painted 6ish years ago all black, does get water spots pretty good but I have not been the best at waxing it to maintain the color

-grim reaper wrap

-ac racing aluminum pole

-shred master ride plate

-blacktip turf

-hydroturf chin pad

-wax racing kill switch housing

-motor is all stock and pretty low hours this ski hasn’t been ridden much

-comes with OEM cover (doesn’t really fit with bars and bumper) and a white/red camo rail turf kit. I didn’t turf the rails just incase the buyer wants to go a different route





Texas Title in my name, all paperwork will be provided to transfer it to CO registration, I’m only selling it because I have a few skis and this thing needs an owner that actually will ride it



willing to ship located in Colorado springs

6k

