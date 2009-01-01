|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
1991 Kawasaki TS 650 part out/ with Coffmans Exhaust
Will have this ski in my hands on tuesday, it has a NICE Coffmans exhaust. It will be parted out.
IMG_2609.JPG
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1991 Kawasaki TS 650 part out/ with Coffmans Exhaust
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1991 Kawasaki TS 650 part out/ with Coffmans Exhaust
Yes sir they do. Extra when they have a nice Coffmans exhaust under the seat.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules