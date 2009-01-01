 1991 Kawasaki TS 650 part out/ with Coffmans Exhaust
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 07:55 AM #1
    troy boy
    troy boy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home troy boy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    59
    Posts
    2,408

    1991 Kawasaki TS 650 part out/ with Coffmans Exhaust

    Will have this ski in my hands on tuesday, it has a NICE Coffmans exhaust. It will be parted out.
    IMG_2609.JPG
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:21 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,214

    Re: 1991 Kawasaki TS 650 part out/ with Coffmans Exhaust

    Those scrap out well
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:40 AM #3
    troy boy
    troy boy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home troy boy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    59
    Posts
    2,408

    Re: 1991 Kawasaki TS 650 part out/ with Coffmans Exhaust

    Yes sir they do. Extra when they have a nice Coffmans exhaust under the seat.
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 