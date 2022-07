Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Do you reuse your spark plugs? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 62 Posts 119 Do you reuse your spark plugs? I change the plugs when it starts idling poorly & missing. For my casual use I can usually go all season--but I had to change them early this year after some unusually slow puttering around unfamiliar lakes.

They are fouled but not worn. "Back in the day" every garage had a spark plug cleaner... Do you clean & reuse your plugs?

