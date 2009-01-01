I have a 701 blaster, single 44 mikuni 61x ada girdle head 35 cc domes but looking for 36, factory limited pipe currently 180 psi. Tim Judge who just ported my cylinder says I should prop for 7100 rpm's. I am currently running 6600 but have not pulled my impeller out so not sure what I am running. Just wondering how much of a pitch change need to gain 500 rpm's