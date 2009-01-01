Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 04 aquatrax r12x wont turn over #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2013 Location Salt Lake City Posts 6 04 aquatrax r12x wont turn over Ok I put this on the trailer 3 weeks ago and it ran great. Yesterday went to take it out and it does the double beep the gauge comes on but it wont turn over wont start the fuel pump sequence nothing! I have two of these machines so I started to swap out parts. First I swapped out the main relay then I swapped out the starter relay. I can jump the starter and it will turn over. I have connected a second ground so its not a grounding issue. I have continuity from the switch to the starter relay. All of the fuses check out I have power to the 30 amp fuse but nothing else. I wondered if it was some sort of lockout feature so I ran the lock out override function, reset it to 999. I have not swapped out the rectifier but I dont see how that has anything to do with it. Te start switch functions correctly. I also swapped out the ecms. And the machine will not turn over still no power to the fuel pump and no turning over. I have spent about 6 hrs climbing all over this machine and I cant figure this thing out. Anyone got any thoughts? I have read the other posts on green hulk and here on this subject but no answers that have worked?? What am I missing?? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

