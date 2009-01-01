|
|
-
04 aquatrax r12x wont turn over
Ok I put this on the trailer 3 weeks ago and it ran great. Yesterday went to take it out and it does the double beep the gauge comes on but it wont turn over wont start the fuel pump sequence nothing! I have two of these machines so I started to swap out parts. First I swapped out the main relay then I swapped out the starter relay. I can jump the starter and it will turn over. I have connected a second ground so its not a grounding issue. I have continuity from the switch to the starter relay. All of the fuses check out I have power to the 30 amp fuse but nothing else. I wondered if it was some sort of lockout feature so I ran the lock out override function, reset it to 999. I have not swapped out the rectifier but I dont see how that has anything to do with it. Te start switch functions correctly. I also swapped out the ecms. And the machine will not turn over still no power to the fuel pump and no turning over. I have spent about 6 hrs climbing all over this machine and I cant figure this thing out. Anyone got any thoughts? I have read the other posts on green hulk and here on this subject but no answers that have worked?? What am I missing??
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules