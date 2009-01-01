 GP800r taking bets on what is the cause
  Today, 07:35 PM
    CT2003
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Ct
    Posts
    10

    GP800r taking bets on what is the cause

    So was riding my GP800r yesterday thats been giving me fits lately. Finally got it running and it was running amazing! Hauling azz down river and boom starts running like crap sounds like a bucket o bolts rpms drop quick and it died and turns over hard. Wont start. . Figured I burned a piston dragged it home last night yanked the head off it both pistons look great nice and brown and carboned up. No damage both move freely in the bores. Still cranks hard
    though.



    So I unbolt the motor slide it off the pump shaft to isolate that , still turns hard even w head off.

    just changed a starter and a stator w few weeks ago. .

    any bets on whats causing it? Ski is on pre mix 40:1.
  Today, 08:48 PM
    turboman412
    Join Date
    Nov 2011
    Location
    CT
    Age
    35
    Posts
    395

    Re: GP800r taking bets on what is the cause

    Pull the stator make sure something didnt come loose isolate that next. Turn over by hand with out it, if sti feels resistant gunna be in your bottom end. Power valves operate as they should?

