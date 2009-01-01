|
GP800r taking bets on what is the cause
So was riding my GP800r yesterday thats been giving me fits lately. Finally got it running and it was running amazing! Hauling azz down river and boom starts running like crap sounds like a bucket o bolts rpms drop quick and it died and turns over hard. Wont start. . Figured I burned a piston dragged it home last night yanked the head off it both pistons look great nice and brown and carboned up. No damage both move freely in the bores. Still cranks hard
though.
So I unbolt the motor slide it off the pump shaft to isolate that , still turns hard even w head off.
just changed a starter and a stator w few weeks ago. .
any bets on whats causing it? Ski is on pre mix 40:1.
-
Re: GP800r taking bets on what is the cause
Pull the stator make sure something didnt come loose isolate that next. Turn over by hand with out it, if sti feels resistant gunna be in your bottom end. Power valves operate as they should?
Sent from my SM-S906U using Tapatalk
