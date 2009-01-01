Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: GP800r taking bets on what is the cause #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Ct Posts 10 GP800r taking bets on what is the cause So was riding my GP800r yesterday thats been giving me fits lately. Finally got it running and it was running amazing! Hauling azz down river and boom starts running like crap sounds like a bucket o bolts rpms drop quick and it died and turns over hard. Wont start. . Figured I burned a piston dragged it home last night yanked the head off it both pistons look great nice and brown and carboned up. No damage both move freely in the bores. Still cranks hard

though.







So I unbolt the motor slide it off the pump shaft to isolate that , still turns hard even w head off.



just changed a starter and a stator w few weeks ago. .



any bets on whats causing it? Ski is on pre mix 40:1. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2011 Location CT Age 35 Posts 395 Re: GP800r taking bets on what is the cause Pull the stator make sure something didnt come loose isolate that next. Turn over by hand with out it, if sti feels resistant gunna be in your bottom end. Power valves operate as they should?



Sent from my SM-S906U using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules