|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Js300/300sx rev limiter removal?? How to gain more rpm??
Hey guys, I want to increase the rpm on the 300, was wondering if anyone has any info on how to possibly do this?? Or realistic remove the rev-limeter?
I heard of the non rev spark cdi box but hoping there is a easier way or something I could replace it with??
Any info or any leads on how to do this?￼
Thanks.
￼All thats done:
High compression head (180psi)
Bn38 carburetor
Boyesen Double flap reeds.
Reed stuffer.
Port and polished
Lighten fly wheel. (.8lb removed)
Kerker pipe
Aluminum water box
Westcoast Flame arrestor
Skat trak 13/16 impeller
Ported pump
Reduction nozzle bored (testing a few sizes)
Fresh Wiseco piston .5mm over
New crank bearings/seals.3E43C95E-898D-461C-A963-260ECFDD8ED8.png
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules