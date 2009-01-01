Hey guys, I want to increase the rpm on the 300, was wondering if anyone has any info on how to possibly do this?? Or realistic remove the rev-limeter?


I heard of the non rev spark cdi box but hoping there is a easier way or something I could replace it with??
Any info or any leads on how to do this?￼
Thanks.


￼All thats done:


High compression head (180psi)
Bn38 carburetor
Boyesen Double flap reeds.
Reed stuffer.
Port and polished
Lighten fly wheel. (.8lb removed)
Kerker pipe
Aluminum water box
Westcoast Flame arrestor
Skat trak 13/16 impeller
Ported pump
Reduction nozzle bored (testing a few sizes)
Fresh Wiseco piston .5mm over
New crank bearings/seals.3E43C95E-898D-461C-A963-260ECFDD8ED8.png