Js300/300sx rev limiter removal?? How to gain more rpm??

Hey guys, I want to increase the rpm on the 300, was wondering if anyone has any info on how to possibly do this?? Or realistic remove the rev-limeter?





I heard of the non rev spark cdi box but hoping there is a easier way or something I could replace it with??

Any info or any leads on how to do this?￼

Thanks.





￼All thats done:





High compression head (180psi)

Bn38 carburetor

Boyesen Double flap reeds.

Reed stuffer.

Port and polished

Lighten fly wheel. (.8lb removed)

Kerker pipe

Aluminum water box

Westcoast Flame arrestor

Skat trak 13/16 impeller

Ported pump

Reduction nozzle bored (testing a few sizes)

Fresh Wiseco piston .5mm over

