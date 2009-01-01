|
|
-
Skat Trak 14/17 550SX Prop
I bought this a month ago not realizing the props are different for JS and SX skis. Its in very good condition. I have two JS skis, so I have no use for it. $150 shipped in the USA only. Thanks!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Captnem
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules