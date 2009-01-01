 Skat Trak 14/17 550SX Prop
  Today, 02:05 PM
Captnem
    Skat Trak 14/17 550SX Prop

    I bought this a month ago not realizing the props are different for JS and SX skis. Its in very good condition. I have two JS skis, so I have no use for it. $150 shipped in the USA only. Thanks!
