Took my ski out yesterday and after riding for about an hour, I stated to get a periodic BEEP! Nothing in the info center on the gauge and NO red light. It was a single beep about 2 seconds long. Any ideas? I was down to 2 bars of gas on the gauge. Could it have just been a low fuel warning since there was no message and no red light?

Yes it will beep like that with low fuel.

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

