2008 RXT 215 engine alignment issue

Hi,



So last night was working on finalizing the engine reinstallation after motor mounts had failed and stripped the output coupler. Get to the point where the engine is aligned and tightened down.

Go to install driveshaft and carbon ring & support ring and I run into the issue seen in the images below.

It didn't seem right that the support ring was touching the output bearing and the carbon seal at the same time and i remember when i took it out they weren't touching there was a bit of a gap. And yes, I cut the dust cover off the boot because it was annoying me and doesn't have a critical function anyway.

Does anyone or can anyone get a measurement from the D/S opening in the hull to the back of the PTO cover or the output bearing? I have a feeling that the engine may be too far back.



