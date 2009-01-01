|
|
-
787 Spec jetting Q's
787 w/ Spec 2
175psi
#5 curve
85/88 nozzles
46 Novi Maxflows
135 lows
115 mag 117.5 pto highs
2.3n/s
95gm
1⅛ out on L screws
1¼ mag 1⅜ pto out on highs
Not sure what pop off is. Will check tomorrow.
Takes a minute to get it started, not sure if pop off is too high...then r's need to be up a little before it's responsive. Once I get it to ¼-⅜ throttle, holy **** it launches! Had a Rossier on it for years and liked the bump and reliability, but the difference between the Rossier and Spec 2 is amazing. Pulls all the way to wot. Pet tach coming. Don't know rpm #s...
Does anyone have similar setups ? Are my settings in the right neighborhood?
Thanks.
