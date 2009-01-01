Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 787 Spec jetting Q's #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 57 Posts 1,020 Blog Entries 1 787 Spec jetting Q's 787 w/ Spec 2

175psi

#5 curve

85/88 nozzles

46 Novi Maxflows

135 lows

115 mag 117.5 pto highs

2.3n/s

95gm

1⅛ out on L screws

1¼ mag 1⅜ pto out on highs

Not sure what pop off is. Will check tomorrow.



Takes a minute to get it started, not sure if pop off is too high...then r's need to be up a little before it's responsive. Once I get it to ¼-⅜ throttle, holy **** it launches! Had a Rossier on it for years and liked the bump and reliability, but the difference between the Rossier and Spec 2 is amazing. Pulls all the way to wot. Pet tach coming. Don't know rpm #s...

Does anyone have similar setups ? Are my settings in the right neighborhood?

