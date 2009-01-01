 Removing 2000 xl800 spark plug boot
  Today, 02:00 PM
    Iammarcuse
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Winnipeg Canada
    Age
    64
    Posts
    8

    Removing 2000 xl800 spark plug boot

    Was trying to clip back spark wires 1/4" in order to resolve an intermittent miss on 2000 xl800. I assumed turn counterclockwise and pull. But it did not want to turn or pull out. It seemed like it was just stretching. Had 3/4" out of boot and still not coming. Worried it was not a twist out type. Can someone look at this pick and let me know what i am dealing with? Thank you.
    plug boot.jpeg
  Today, 02:32 PM
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    7,135

    Re: Removing 2000 xl800 spark plug boot

    Correct, those do not twist off. They are automotive crimp on style.

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Today, 02:44 PM
    Iammarcuse
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Winnipeg Canada
    Age
    64
    Posts
    8

    Re: Removing 2000 xl800 spark plug boot

    Dang, hope I didn't pouch the thing. Is there a way to check it? I pushed it back in and the ski started fine. Should I just leave it alone? Thanks
