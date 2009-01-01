|
Removing 2000 xl800 spark plug boot
Was trying to clip back spark wires 1/4" in order to resolve an intermittent miss on 2000 xl800. I assumed turn counterclockwise and pull. But it did not want to turn or pull out. It seemed like it was just stretching. Had 3/4" out of boot and still not coming. Worried it was not a twist out type. Can someone look at this pick and let me know what i am dealing with? Thank you.
Re: Removing 2000 xl800 spark plug boot
Correct, those do not twist off. They are automotive crimp on style.
Re: Removing 2000 xl800 spark plug boot
Dang, hope I didn't pouch the thing. Is there a way to check it? I pushed it back in and the ski started fine. Should I just leave it alone? Thanks
