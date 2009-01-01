Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Removing 2000 xl800 spark plug boot #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Winnipeg Canada Age 64 Posts 8 Removing 2000 xl800 spark plug boot Was trying to clip back spark wires 1/4" in order to resolve an intermittent miss on 2000 xl800. I assumed turn counterclockwise and pull. But it did not want to turn or pull out. It seemed like it was just stretching. Had 3/4" out of boot and still not coming. Worried it was not a twist out type. Can someone look at this pick and let me know what i am dealing with? Thank you.

plug boot.jpeg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,135 Re: Removing 2000 xl800 spark plug boot Correct, those do not twist off. They are automotive crimp on style.



https://youtu.be/zKcsT9_vhBw http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Winnipeg Canada Age 64 Posts 8 Re: Removing 2000 xl800 spark plug boot Dang, hope I didn't pouch the thing. Is there a way to check it? I pushed it back in and the ski started fine. Should I just leave it alone? Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules