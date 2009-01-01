Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 Kawasaki 550 - #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2022 Location COLORADO Age 49 Posts 4 1990 Kawasaki 550 -

I have a 1990 550 for sale. It runs, but I need to get some photos of it to add to this.

I am the second owner of the ski. Previous owner was great about taking care of this until it was garaged for a long time. Has original cover as well. It was previously garaged for 13 - 15 years. Got it running again and on the water. It has the normal wear and tear you would expect for a 32 year old Jet Ski. She is a classic. I'm also sure I have the original manual and bill of sale from the dealer for this one. However, I don't have enough time to ride it and wife says I need to sell it.



I live in Colorado. This will be a cash transaction with a bill of sale.



Make me an offer. The ski does not have a trailer but does have a rolling jet ski stand that was made from the base of a shopping cart that will be included.



I'll get pictures up next week. Hit me up if you are interested. I am also listing a running 1994 750 and a running 1997 Seadoo Bombadier XP on a trailer with storage spots for gas cans and an upper storage space for other gear as well. Bryan



posted under seadoo on accident.





