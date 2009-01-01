Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2008 STX 15f - is it worthless? Oil coming out of Jet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2022 Location Maine Posts 1 2008 STX 15f - is it worthless? Oil coming out of Jet Hi All,



Just looking for any insights. Bought the machine used 2 years ago. Barnacles on bottom so it was a salt water machine. I use in lake. First year on lake all good. Winterize with a local guy who is good and take out this year. Change oil before as part of spring get ready. First time on the water oil pressure starts beeping within say 5 minutes. I jump on it. Check oil, all good, let my daughter continue. Oil starts beeping again within 10 minutes. I check oil and it is gone. Take out of water, put more oil in and start it and see oil coming out of the jet. My guy is not a Kawasaki guys but says he would throw in the towel as it is likely a cracked block. Can you think of anything else it could be which would be less devastating?



