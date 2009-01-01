|
|
-
Trailer Ski Combo (vintage 1994 Kawaski 750 and 1997 Seadoo Bombadier XP with trailer
Ok so I have the following package available for sale located in Colorado.
1997 Seadoo Bombadier XP (787 Rotax Engine) - New seals, plugs and piston rings, and battery. I also just recovered the seat on this one. the seat was ripped and we made a quick repair to it, so the left side has an area where you can see where the split in the foam was. Fuel gage doesn't work but I haven't trouble shot it as we just always checked our fuel level visually. Third owner on this one. It sat in a garage for almost 15 years before I purchased.
1994 Kawasaki 750 Standup Jetski - Has been modified to take a fuel gas mix, but has the oil reservoir and straps if you wanted to convert it back, has a KNN Air Filter. Also has the original Kawasaki cover. Second owner on this one. It sat in a garage for almost 15 years before I purchased.
I went through them when I bought them and got them running again and some part replacements. However, both are almost all original. I just disassembled and rebuilt the seadoo and shes running like a champ.
Custom trailer holds both perfectly and has a storage area up top with a lockable tough box, and has 4 spots to put 5 gallon gas containers. The trailer could use some new tires but could survive the summer. Will throw in a couple life vests and bumpers, along with some oil, spark plugs, a couple fuel cans and a homemade cart to put the ski on to work on it. Trailer registration was just renewed through August 2023. Trailer tires should be replaced in the near future.
Both are two stroke engines. They run great and have not been on the water in two years and before that they had been in storage for about 15 years.
They both have some blemishes and scrapes from use over the years. No issues that affect the operation or enjoyment of the machines.
These things are pretty awesome and a lot of fun on the water.
The skis are not registered for 2022 but could be very quickly at a Colorado Parks and Wildlife office or online.
$7,600 OBO -cash includes the two skis and trailer with all associated paperwork. Reasonable offers will be considered.
Cash only or verified funds before bill of sale will be transferred or handed over. I am not a scammer and this is a legitimate add. Thanks,
BryanSD - 5.pngSD - 6.pngSD - 7.pngSD - 9.pngSD - 11.pngSD -1.pngSD - 10.pngSD -3.pngSD -4.pngSD -2.png
