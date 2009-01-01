 1990 Kawasaki 550 -
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:21 AM #1
    btweb
    btweb is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2022
    Location
    COLORADO
    Age
    49
    Posts
    4

    1990 Kawasaki 550 -

    I have a 1990 550 for sale. It runs, but I need to get some photos of it to add to this.
    I am the second owner of the ski. Previous owner was great about taking care of this until it was garaged for a long time. Has original cover as well. It was previously garaged for 13 - 15 years. Got it running again and on the water. It has the normal wear and tear you would expect for a 32 year old Jet Ski. She is a classic. I'm also sure I have the original manual and bill of sale from the dealer for this one. However, I don't have enough time to ride it and wife says I need to sell it.

    I live in Colorado. This will be a cash transaction with a bill of sale.

    Make me an offer. The ski does not have a trailer but does have a rolling jetski stand that was made from the base of a shopping cart that will be included.

    I'll get pictures up next week. Hit me up if you are interested. I am also listing a running 1994 750 and a running 1997 Seadoo Bombadier XP on a trailer with storage spots for gas cans and an upper storage space for other gear as well.

    Bryan
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:20 PM #2
    btweb
    btweb is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2022
    Location
    COLORADO
    Age
    49
    Posts
    4

    Re: 1990 Kawasaki 550 -

    Sorry Posted in the wrong type.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 