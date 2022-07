Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 Sea Doo 717 no compression #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2022 Location san diego Age 60 Posts 29 2000 Sea Doo 717 no compression tested compression on this with a autozone rental - 90psi front, 30 psi back. I see references to a leak test before I do anything on this motor.



Do I do a leak test or just start the rebuild?



