2002 Seadoo Sportster 951 Carbed - No Spark

I'll try to summarize everything I've done as shortly as possible;



- Replaced Pickup coil and stator.

- Cleaned Pickup points on the rotor. They were corroded from water it looks like.

- New battery this year.

- New spark plugs, wires, coils, etc. (entire rear electric box).

- Cleaned all grounds.

- Ohmed out each wire to make sure no shorts from mag cover back to the box, grounds included.

- Ohmed pick up coil (242 ohms).



*Newest updates/findings;



- I get 4.6volts at both white wires at the coils when both white wires disconnected and boots removed from the spark plugs.

-If I connect the boots on the plugs and take a voltage reading at the white wires, it shows more like 3.8 volts.

-If I leave boots off and hit start button with white wires off (won’t crank obviously) then voltage jumps to 11.9volts.

-If I contact boots and white wires to the ignition coils then crank and measure white wire voltage, I show nothing.



Does this sound like a short or something? I don’t understand how there is 3-4volts before I push to start.



The previous owner put in an aftermarket Arieltek MPEM and I’m wondering if that isn’t part of the problem too. The rotor is a Denso rotor. Last edited by Airman89; Yesterday at 06:06 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2022 Location Mansfield ohio Age 32 Posts 2 Re: 2002 Seadoo Sportster 951 Carbed - No Spark 7078DBC0-7AF8-4F23-83AA-75BA0CADFC92.jpeg



Second question, is this trigger coil too far from the pick up points on the rotor to get a pulse? It seems like a rather large gap.

