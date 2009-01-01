|
2002 Seadoo Sportster 951 Carbed - No Spark
I’ll try to summarize everything I’ve done as shortly as possible;
- Replaced Pickup coil and stator.
- Cleaned Pickup points on the rotor. They were corroded from water it looks like.
- New battery this year.
- New spark plugs, wires, coils, etc. (entire rear electric box).
- Cleaned all grounds.
- Ohmed out each wire to make sure no shorts from mag cover back to the box, grounds included.
- Ohmed pick up coil (242 ohms).
*Newest updates/findings;
- I get 4.6volts at both white wires at the coils when both white wires disconnected and boots removed from the spark plugs.
-If I connect the boots on the plugs and take a voltage reading at the white wires, it shows more like 3.8 volts.
-If I leave boots off and hit start button with white wires off (won’t crank obviously) then voltage jumps to 11.9volts.
-If I contact boots and white wires to the ignition coils then crank and measure white wire voltage, I show nothing.
Does this sound like a short or something? I don’t understand how there is 3-4volts before I push to start.
The previous owner put in an aftermarket Arieltek MPEM and I’m wondering if that isn’t part of the problem too. The rotor is a Denso rotor.
Second question, is this trigger coil too far from the pick up points on the rotor to get a pulse? It seems like a rather large gap.
