 2002 Seadoo Sportster 951 Carbed - No Spark
  Yesterday, 06:02 PM #1
    Airman89
    2002 Seadoo Sportster 951 Carbed - No Spark

    I’ll try to summarize everything I’ve done as shortly as possible;

    - Replaced Pickup coil and stator.
    - Cleaned Pickup points on the rotor. They were corroded from water it looks like.
    - New battery this year.
    - New spark plugs, wires, coils, etc. (entire rear electric box).
    - Cleaned all grounds.
    - Ohmed out each wire to make sure no shorts from mag cover back to the box, grounds included.
    - Ohmed pick up coil (242 ohms).

    *Newest updates/findings;

    - I get 4.6volts at both white wires at the coils when both white wires disconnected and boots removed from the spark plugs.
    -If I connect the boots on the plugs and take a voltage reading at the white wires, it shows more like 3.8 volts.
    -If I leave boots off and hit start button with white wires off (won’t crank obviously) then voltage jumps to 11.9volts.
    -If I contact boots and white wires to the ignition coils then crank and measure white wire voltage, I show nothing.

    Does this sound like a short or something? I don’t understand how there is 3-4volts before I push to start.

    The previous owner put in an aftermarket Arieltek MPEM and I’m wondering if that isn’t part of the problem too. The rotor is a Denso rotor.
    Airman89
    Re: 2002 Seadoo Sportster 951 Carbed - No Spark

    7078DBC0-7AF8-4F23-83AA-75BA0CADFC92.jpeg

    Second question, is this trigger coil too far from the pick up points on the rotor to get a pulse? It seems like a rather large gap.
