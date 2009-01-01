 1992 Yamaha Waverunner 650 LX - throttle seems limited
  Today, 02:27 PM
    bmtrash
    bmtrash is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2022
    Location
    Indiana
    Age
    44
    Posts
    1

    1992 Yamaha Waverunner 650 LX - throttle seems limited

    New to this forum, appreciate any help I can get.
    Ski was running good last summer and for a few hours this summer.
    All the sudden it will only run half throttle when the throttle is pulled all the way.
    So I dumped in brand new rec90 premix gas, changed the fuel filter and plugs, unplugged thermo switch, but still no change.
    It doesn't spit and sputter, it run clean but just limited.
    I've called 6 dealers and nobody will work on it.
    Any thoughts on what I need to start investigating or working on?
    Appreciate the help.
  Today, 03:50 PM
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,442
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: 1992 Yamaha Waverunner 650 LX - throttle seems limited

    Some video demonstrating it might help.

    Have a good look up inside the pump.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
  Today, 04:40 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,963

    Re: 1992 Yamaha Waverunner 650 LX - throttle seems limited

    Fox is right I have seen some pretty chewed up aluminum impellers in these skis and they always make it cavitate and hit the rev limiter.

    At least yours is a 92 and has a Super BN carb instead of the round body carb they used on prior year skis.
    Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 04:42 PM.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
