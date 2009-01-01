Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1992 Yamaha Waverunner 650 LX - throttle seems limited #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2022 Location Indiana Age 44 Posts 1 1992 Yamaha Waverunner 650 LX - throttle seems limited New to this forum, appreciate any help I can get.

Ski was running good last summer and for a few hours this summer.

All the sudden it will only run half throttle when the throttle is pulled all the way.

So I dumped in brand new rec90 premix gas, changed the fuel filter and plugs, unplugged thermo switch, but still no change.

It doesn't spit and sputter, it run clean but just limited.

I've called 6 dealers and nobody will work on it.

Any thoughts on what I need to start investigating or working on?

Some video demonstrating it might help.

Have a good look up inside the pump.



Have a good look up inside the pump.



Fox is right I have seen some pretty chewed up aluminum impellers in these skis and they always make it cavitate and hit the rev limiter.

At least yours is a 92 and has a Super BN carb instead of the round body carb they used on prior year skis.



Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

