 Solas supra ka5 prop 650 kaw pump
  Today, 05:58 PM
    troy boy
    Solas supra ka5 prop 650 kaw pump

    Anyone know what pitch this prop is? I cant find any info on it, SOLAS/SUPRA/KA5
  Today, 06:25 PM
    Myself
    Re: Solas supra ka5 prop 650 kaw pump

    Should be an old school straight 15 pitch
  Today, 06:45 PM
    troy boy
    Re: Solas supra ka5 prop 650 kaw pump

    Thanks
