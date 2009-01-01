|
Solas supra ka5 prop 650 kaw pump
Anyone know what pitch this prop is? I cant find any info on it, SOLAS/SUPRA/KA5
Re: Solas supra ka5 prop 650 kaw pump
Should be an old school straight 15 pitch
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Re: Solas supra ka5 prop 650 kaw pump
