 1996 Seadoo GTX Im at a loss
  1. Today, 05:57 PM #1
    TLuke*2021!
    PWCToday Newbie
    1996 Seadoo GTX Im at a loss

    So I swapped out the MPEM, not knowing if this one even works. I checked the connections, checked the fuses and still nothing. I have power at the starter solenoid, I can jump the solenoid and the starter will engage. When I press the start/stop switch nothing. I don't have any power going back to the solenoid. No click, no beep, nothing on the gauges either. My head is spinning on where to begin.
  2. Today, 06:26 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself
    Re: 1996 Seadoo GTX Im at a loss

    Sounds like the little start relay in the front electrical box.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  3. Today, 08:29 PM #3
    TLuke*2021!
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: 1996 Seadoo GTX Im at a loss

    Is there a way to test it?
