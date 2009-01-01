|
1996 Seadoo GTX Im at a loss
So I swapped out the MPEM, not knowing if this one even works. I checked the connections, checked the fuses and still nothing. I have power at the starter solenoid, I can jump the solenoid and the starter will engage. When I press the start/stop switch nothing. I don't have any power going back to the solenoid. No click, no beep, nothing on the gauges either. My head is spinning on where to begin.
Re: 1996 Seadoo GTX Im at a loss
Sounds like the little start relay in the front electrical box.
Re: 1996 Seadoo GTX Im at a loss
Is there a way to test it?
