Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1996 Seadoo GTX Im at a loss #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2021 Location CT Age 56 Posts 30 1996 Seadoo GTX Im at a loss So I swapped out the MPEM, not knowing if this one even works. I checked the connections, checked the fuses and still nothing. I have power at the starter solenoid, I can jump the solenoid and the starter will engage. When I press the start/stop switch nothing. I don't have any power going back to the solenoid. No click, no beep, nothing on the gauges either. My head is spinning on where to begin. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,129 Re: 1996 Seadoo GTX Im at a loss Sounds like the little start relay in the front electrical box. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



Is there a way to test it?

