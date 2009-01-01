Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Calling any and all bouy riders Oahu, HAWAII #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2010 Location Honolulu, HI Age 44 Posts 1,330 Calling any and all bouy riders Oahu, HAWAII Oahu Waterbikers,



Aloha, I don't know how many people in island will see this but I will be setting up a bouy course mid August in Hawaii Kai at Mauna lua. The course will be tailored to stand ups at around 1/2 to 2/3 mile. I welcome all class of PWC to come out. Im not setting up a start line. If more than 2 sit downs want to participate then I'll break up the bouy practice for added safety. If you plan on running bouys it may not be a bad idea to bring your helmet. The state can't force you to wear one but if you've ever run bouys with other riders is not a bad idea. It should be an awesome time. Look forward to meeting some more riders and grow the bouy chasing niche with bigger plans in the future.



Jason 1990 JS440 (Original Owner) PJS Ski (Peek at photo album)

1989 JS550 "Haulin' Harry G's" Westcoast Ski (Peek at photo album)

1986 JS550 (Oldest daughter's Ski)

1976 JS440 (Youngest daughter's ski)



2011 GREAT LAKES WATERCROSS TOUR - Vintage 550 1st Overall

2013 GREAT LAKES WATERCROSS TOUR - Novice Ski Lites 3rd Overall (KAW SXR #147)

Thanks to SPONSOR S.Hyke Performace Racing Products

#2 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2010 Location Honolulu, HI Age 44 Posts 1,330 Re: Calling any and all bouy riders Oahu, HAWAII PM me if you're interested with make and model of your PWC. 1990 JS440 (Original Owner) PJS Ski (Peek at photo album)

1989 JS550 "Haulin' Harry G's" Westcoast Ski (Peek at photo album)

1986 JS550 (Oldest daughter's Ski)

1976 JS440 (Youngest daughter's ski)



2011 GREAT LAKES WATERCROSS TOUR - Vintage 550 1st Overall

2013 GREAT LAKES WATERCROSS TOUR - Novice Ski Lites 3rd Overall (KAW SXR #147)

Thanks to SPONSOR S.Hyke Performace Racing Products

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules