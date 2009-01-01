Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 38bn on 550 pp help -lower pop off? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2007 Location Naples, FL Posts 33 38bn on 550 pp help -lower pop off? Almost have my 550 restortation for the kids up and running. 550 pp, bread box exhaust but 38bn carb, 110 compression, leak down test not losing pressure, rebuilt carb, replaced needle and seat 1.5, nice sharp pop off at 15 psi. ski will start with 1/3 or more throttle. Should i lower my pop off? if so how- larger needle and seat? I believe im already using the shiny spring, forgot to keep the old one and am using the spring that came in the Mikuni rebuild kit. Any help would eb appraciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

