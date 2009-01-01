 Important Site Update information: READ!
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 08:40 AM #1
    Steph WCSS
    Steph WCSS is offline
    Administrator Steph WCSS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2006
    Location
    Clearwater, FL
    Posts
    1,408
    Blog Entries
    2

    Important Site Update information: READ!

    Good morning,
    Today around 4:15pm PST, PWCToday will be updating and moving to a cloud based server. The site will be down at that time until it is finished.
    We are not certain of the impacts that will occur to the information and/or layout but will be working with Vbulletin through out the week.

    I don't foresee any issues but this is technology. Please save anything you need before then.

    Thank you,

    Stephanie
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:32 AM #2
    vegasphotog
    vegasphotog is offline
    Resident Guru vegasphotog's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    894

    Re: Important Site Update information: READ!

    Thanks for your commitment to VBulletin and the headsup!
    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:00 AM #3
    Rmason256
    Rmason256 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Huntsville, AL
    Age
    40
    Posts
    278

    Re: Important Site Update information: READ!

    Thanks for the heads up!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:07 AM #4
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,440
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Important Site Update information: READ!

    *Fingers crossed*


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:40 AM #5
    Quinc
    Quinc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Location
    NorCal
    Posts
    2,365
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Important Site Update information: READ!

    Will you please also go through and ban some of the scammers that are being reported.
    Electric Jetski 300sx
    Sonic Jet Cafe Racer
    Wetjet
    Riding Flood waters
    701 jetmate
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 