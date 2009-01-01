|
Administrator
Important Site Update information: READ!
Good morning,
Today around 4:15pm PST, PWCToday will be updating and moving to a cloud based server. The site will be down at that time until it is finished.
We are not certain of the impacts that will occur to the information and/or layout but will be working with Vbulletin through out the week.
I don't foresee any issues but this is technology. Please save anything you need before then.
Thank you,
Stephanie
Resident Guru
Re: Important Site Update information: READ!
Thanks for your commitment to VBulletin and the headsup!
Will you please also go through and ban some of the scammers that are being reported.
