When adjusting the low speed needle on the 787 carbs, people that have adjusted this away from the 1.5 Turns in the manual, what are you looking for specifically?

How far off is a significant adjustment? 1/8T , 1/4T, 1/2T ?

How far from the 1.5 turns can this adjustment be made and still be in a reasonable range?



Has anyone changed the High speed needle? Might there be some good information out there to understand its use also?