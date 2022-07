Bunch of parts for sale. Obo + Ship.

Have pics just ask.

650 mod/cheater exhaust pipe. Dryed out, works on x2 or sx. 250

650 x2 RCJS watcon intake grate 200

650 westcoast exhaust manifold. Needs bolt removed. 250

650 lanyard switch assembly. 75

650 stator. Pulled off running ski 120

650 CDI 3719 120 runs good

650 Flywheel 50650sx ebox 120

Skat Trak 9/17 standard prop. fresh from impros worx procedure. 150

KN filter + sbn bracket 40.

2 hole carb fa bracket - 20

SXR stock handlepole 250

550 throttle cable?

x2 choke cable

Random exhaust tubes

1.5 xmetal pole breather tube