|
|
-
Crack block is it repairable.
Waverunner GP1200R 2001
Had a Piston meltdown because the oil line fell off.
my question is this repairable. Its right where the bolt is form the lower case.
Weld it or JB Weld
-
Re: Crack block is it repairable.
Had a hard time editing it the other pictures are the block aluminum confetti and old piston to new used piston
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules