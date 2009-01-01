 Crack block is it repairable.
  Yesterday, 08:30 PM #1
    BradJet
    BradJet is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2022
    Location
    Sacramento
    Posts
    2

    Crack block is it repairable.

    Waverunner GP1200R 2001
    Had a Piston meltdown because the oil line fell off.
    my question is this repairable. Its right where the bolt is form the lower case.
    Weld it or JB Weld
  Yesterday, 09:31 PM #2
    BradJet
    BradJet is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2022
    Location
    Sacramento
    Posts
    2

    Re: Crack block is it repairable.

    Had a hard time editing it the other pictures are the block aluminum confetti and old piston to new used piston
