Crack block is it repairable. Waverunner GP1200R 2001

Had a Piston meltdown because the oil line fell off.

my question is this repairable. Its right where the bolt is form the lower case.

Weld it or JB Weld

5758E7EF-4DEA-41C3-A925-019E8DB9AC95.jpeg

12704D44-454D-4949-97D7-D70C70C279AC.jpeg

99B4166A-C728-48A3-95B1-71577A4BF77B.jpeg F0A0236C-0E02-44CA-A2B6-52FEDB00B42D.jpeg 196C4437-D2C7-4A85-B295-F79AB95950AB.jpeg

