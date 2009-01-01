|
|
-
New pipe is blocking the pissers
just finished up my 650 swap and the pipe is blocking my pissers, I'm going to move them to the right of the old pissers. Any ideas on what to do with the 2 holes without having to match the paint. Ive thought abut just putting pissers in the holes so its sealed. but then I'll have 4 pissers next to each other. was also thinking of filling them with bondo and putting a brace over them as well. let me know your thoughts.
IMG_8450.jpegIMG_8451.jpegIMG_8452.jpeg
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: New pipe is blocking the pissers
Best solution is to buy a superjet. Next best solution is to put a sticker over the holes and call it a day.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules