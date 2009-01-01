 New pipe is blocking the pissers
  Today, 03:21 PM
    Baks
    Sep 2019
    Cave Creek
    1

    New pipe is blocking the pissers

    just finished up my 650 swap and the pipe is blocking my pissers, I'm going to move them to the right of the old pissers. Any ideas on what to do with the 2 holes without having to match the paint. Ive thought abut just putting pissers in the holes so its sealed. but then I'll have 4 pissers next to each other. was also thinking of filling them with bondo and putting a brace over them as well. let me know your thoughts.


  Today, 04:26 PM
    Quinc
    Feb 2013
    NorCal
    Re: New pipe is blocking the pissers

    Best solution is to buy a superjet. Next best solution is to put a sticker over the holes and call it a day.
