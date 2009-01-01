|
|
-
Resident Guru
Swearing off....OR NOT?!
I was able to get out on the water on Wednesday....it was a hot mofo. Probably 116º ambient with a tad of wind. BUT, the water temp was PERRRRRRRFFFFFECT! Not too warm yet. So, find a cove, swim for a half an hour and then turn on the blow dryer. hahahah
Every week there is severe droppage - https://apnews.com/article/lake-mead...81ad79aad12ab9
071222_0018.jpg
Lily is cute but.....
060822_0817.jpg
But, Vlada always hits a home run!
082021_0587.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules