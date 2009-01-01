Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Swearing off....OR NOT?! #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 890 Swearing off....OR NOT?! I was able to get out on the water on Wednesday....it was a hot mofo. Probably 116º ambient with a tad of wind. BUT, the water temp was PERRRRRRRFFFFFECT! Not too warm yet. So, find a cove, swim for a half an hour and then turn on the blow dryer. hahahah



Every week there is severe droppage - https://apnews.com/article/lake-mead...81ad79aad12ab9



071222_0018.jpg



Lily is cute but.....



060822_0817.jpg



But, Vlada always hits a home run!



082021_0587.jpg Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/

