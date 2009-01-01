Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Factory Pipe for Superjet $1K shipped #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2006 Location Virginia Age 64 Posts 600 Factory Pipe for Superjet $1K shipped Manifold in good shape, had some typical pitting on the mounting face so I bead blasted the whole thing, Epoxy primed it and painted the outside of it. Filled the pitting with JB weld and sanded it smooth. Note that this didn't leak before and would have been fine to just run as-is with a new gasket, but I couldn't bring myself to not do something with it, and I am offering up full disclosure on everything as always. Stainless allen headpipe bolts and new Brass waterline fittings.



Headpipe is in good shape, other than typical flaking. All screws turn freely, new Brass fittings



Chamber is 650SJ, but these work well on 701s also, plenty of information on them if you do a search. Sort of between a Mod and Limited chamber in terms of size. Chamber has been bead blasted and powdercoated, coupler is in good shape. The one pic of this 650 chamber with both Limited and Mod chambers shows size difference, 650 chamber is in the middle, Mod chamber on the left, Limited on the right. (And no, the others are not mine and not for sale)



$1k shipped in Continental U.S. plus PP fees or F/F











06 SXR Limited, a couple of modded RNs, and WAY too much other crap !!!!!!



