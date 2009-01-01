 ISO: Aftermarket 650sx exhaust
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 11:37 PM #1
    AZLakerider
    AZLakerider is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2020
    Location
    AZ
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1

    ISO: Aftermarket 650sx exhaust

    Looking for an aftermarket exhaust setup for a js550/750 swap.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:45 AM #2
    wmazz
    wmazz is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    62
    Posts
    3,239
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: ISO: Aftermarket 650sx exhaust

    What does "ISO" stand for??

    My definition of ISO is a manufacturing standard that creates
    a paper trail for parts manufactured in a cnc machine shop.

    In order to sell parts to a defense contractor, you need to follow
    ISO standards.

    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:35 AM #3
    thudd3rski
    thudd3rski is offline
    PWCToday Newbie thudd3rski's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2021
    Location
    colorado
    Age
    51
    Posts
    30

    Re: ISO: Aftermarket 650sx exhaust

    in search of
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 