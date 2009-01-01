Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: about done with this thing 96xp #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2008 Location Tea SD Age 43 Posts 61 about done with this thing 96xp got fed up with carbs, couldn't get one to pop off. couldn't figure it out, so i ordered brand new carbs.



These have the accel pump on them. So i followed directions and went 1 1/2 turns on low screw. left high alone



couldn't get fuel. wasted 2 days trying to figure out what that was about. hooked up a fuel pump at carb end. Some fuel then no fuel, some fuel then no fuel. pulled sending unit, swapped with parts ski, same thing. finally found out it was the brand new selector valve leaking air. pry didn't need it but i thought as long as everything else was new might as well change the valve. ok stole valve off parts ski.



couldn't keep it running, started running away on its own. lots of smoke.



wouldn't fire, wouldn't fire, plugs keep getting saturated. out of the blue it fires after trying a spark testor. seems to run, then on one cylinder....



put new plugs in, cranked for 3 or 4 seconds, pto side full of oil. So another new problem after fixing the other 10, it just keeps going...



even if one of the oil lines is plugged or pinched is there really enough oil coming in now into only one cylinder in a few seconds to keep it from firing??



driving me nuts, going on 2 years of problems like this.....



Sounds like a few common problems, and some BS.

Bill M.

Are you a SD mechanic?







Bill M.



Are you a SD mechanic?





#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,116 Re: about done with this thing 96xp And people wonder why I tell them it's going to be $800-$1000 to fix their old Seadoo that's been sitting LOL!



You're inner crank seals have shrunken and are seeping the 2 stroke oil into the crankcase. There are two 1/2" lines on your engine going to the oil tank. One comes from the right side lower part of the oil tank and goes down under the intake (RV gear supply). The other comes from down under the exhaust and goes up to a fitting on top of the oil tank (RV return). As a hail Mary, you can unhook these from the 2 stroke oil tank and loop them to each other. And add thick lube like motor honey to the looped lines. MAYBE it will stay in the RV cavity like it's supposed to and allow you to run the engine. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

