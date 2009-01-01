 Wanted: Yamaha ADA 42cc domes
  Today, 02:15 PM #1
    Storbeck
    Storbeck is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    38
    Posts
    141

    Wanted: Yamaha ADA 42cc domes

    Looking for a pair of 42cc ADA domes for Yamaha 760.
  Today, 03:04 PM #2
    Rmason256
    Rmason256 is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Huntsville, AL
    Age
    40
    Posts
    276

    Re: Wanted: Yamaha ADA 42cc domes

    https://www.adaracing.com/dome-yamah...00-billet-head
  Today, 03:10 PM #3
    Storbeck
    Storbeck is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    38
    Posts
    141

    Re: Wanted: Yamaha ADA 42cc domes

    Quote Originally Posted by Rmason256 View Post
    https://www.adaracing.com/dome-yamah...00-billet-head
    Yes I'm aware they can be purchased new was hoping to find them used to save money.

    Not a lot of people using the 42's so maybe somebody has some sitting on a shelf that they don't want.
  Today, 03:15 PM #4
    Rmason256
    Rmason256 is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Huntsville, AL
    Age
    40
    Posts
    276

    Re: Wanted: Yamaha ADA 42cc domes

    Gotcha
  Today, 05:31 PM #5
    Storbeck
    Storbeck is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    38
    Posts
    141

    Re: Wanted: Yamaha ADA 42cc domes

    Big Sam, your PM inbox is full so I can't reply to your messages.

    If you are not a scammer, please delete some messages so I can keep messaging you.
