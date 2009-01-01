Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Honda Aquatrax Elevation Issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2022 Location Reno Posts 1 Honda Aquatrax Elevation Issues Hello,



I am looking to see how much of an impact elevation has on Honda Aquatrax jet skis and if there is anything that can be done to restore power.



I have a 2002 Honda Aquatrax F12x that I have been riding at 6000' and I am not pulling top speed or full RPMS. On a straight shot, full throttle, and flat water, I get about 55/56 MPH and stopping at 5800 RPMs. Is this normal for this kind of elevation?



When turning full throttle (from a stand still) and doing donuts, the RPMs shoot back and forth from 5800 to 6500 RPMs (I am assuming this because the ski is on its side and not getting all the water it needs, taking less load off the engine and allowing it to hit full RPMS, but I don't understand why it shoots back and forth).



I have changed plugs, fresh oil and gas, and new WGS. The ski is in immaculate condition (50 hours) and rode amazing last summer, but I realize this was at sea level and so curious if my ski is actually completely fine, just not able to operate as good at that high of elevation.



My other question is though, since the ski is fuel injected and has a turbo, aren't they designed through the mapping to handle elevation change?



