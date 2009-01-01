|
|
Intermittent instruments
Sometimes when I switch on the key I do NOT get the lamp check of the oil & overtemp lights, and the tach doesn't work... Fuel gauge reads weird or not at all... Yet it always runs just fine.
Always turning the key off & back on sets things right.
I was looking at the wiring diagram and was surprised to see there's only ONE power circuit turned on by the key. If the key turns on power to EVERYTHING via one wire--why do my gauges & indicators not work?
