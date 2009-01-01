Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2012 Wake Pro #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2011 Location New Jersey Posts 88 2012 Wake Pro so i just picked up a 2012 wake pro. few issues i cannot understand.



1. Right Keypad Error: i swapped out the keypad on the right handle with a operational one from a friends machine. nothing changed and the error still showed. what is the additional remedy is there a reset that needs to be done to clear the error?



2. VTS Trim: the up and down arrow for the trim buttons do not move the trim at all. the neutral and reverse mechanism works fine. trim is stuck all the way down. is there just a trim motor that can be switched out? 198? Kawasaki 750 x2

