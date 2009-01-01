Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Help Spark at end of start cycle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Scotland Posts 7 Help Spark at end of start cycle I am sure this has probably been asked before, but my circumstances are as follows:



Kawasaki 750SX 92(ish)

Replaced Coil

Plug Caps

New Plugs

New Bendix

New Stator



Checked Starter button for continuity and earth - All OK



Ski was running last summer, towards the end of a run it cut out in deep water, then wouldn't start again. Stripped the e-box to check all connections, stripped front end off to check pick up and stator, re-put all back together and turns over strong and occasionally fires up, however spark is only as I release the start button on both plugs.

I am getting really frustrated as I cannot think what this could be after the amount of money and time spent on this, so any help advice would be greatly appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,110 Re: Help Spark at end of start cycle Make sure your battery is not dropping out too much voltage while cranking.

If that's good you can try baking the cdi in a countertop oven at 200-250 degrees for about 20 minutes. That trick seems to have about a 50% success rate. If that still fails then you probably will need a cdi.



#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,959 Re: Help Spark at end of start cycle What kind of stator did you put in the ski Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

#4 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,532 Re: Help Spark at end of start cycle "spark is only as I release the start button on both plugs."



