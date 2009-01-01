|
Help Spark at end of start cycle
I am sure this has probably been asked before, but my circumstances are as follows:
Kawasaki 750SX 92(ish)
Replaced Coil
Plug Caps
New Plugs
New Bendix
New Stator
Checked Starter button for continuity and earth - All OK
Ski was running last summer, towards the end of a run it cut out in deep water, then wouldn't start again. Stripped the e-box to check all connections, stripped front end off to check pick up and stator, re-put all back together and turns over strong and occasionally fires up, however spark is only as I release the start button on both plugs.
I am getting really frustrated as I cannot think what this could be after the amount of money and time spent on this, so any help advice would be greatly appreciated.
Re: Help Spark at end of start cycle
Make sure your battery is not dropping out too much voltage while cranking.
If that's good you can try baking the cdi in a countertop oven at 200-250 degrees for about 20 minutes. That trick seems to have about a 50% success rate. If that still fails then you probably will need a cdi.
Re: Help Spark at end of start cycle
What kind of stator did you put in the ski
Top Dog
Re: Help Spark at end of start cycle
"spark is only as I release the start button on both plugs."
Bad CDI
