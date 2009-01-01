 Help Spark at end of start cycle
  Today, 07:40 AM
    chrisareid
    Help Spark at end of start cycle

    I am sure this has probably been asked before, but my circumstances are as follows:

    Kawasaki 750SX 92(ish)
    Replaced Coil
    Plug Caps
    New Plugs
    New Bendix
    New Stator

    Checked Starter button for continuity and earth - All OK

    Ski was running last summer, towards the end of a run it cut out in deep water, then wouldn't start again. Stripped the e-box to check all connections, stripped front end off to check pick up and stator, re-put all back together and turns over strong and occasionally fires up, however spark is only as I release the start button on both plugs.
    I am getting really frustrated as I cannot think what this could be after the amount of money and time spent on this, so any help advice would be greatly appreciated.
  Today, 09:21 AM
    Myself
    Re: Help Spark at end of start cycle

    Make sure your battery is not dropping out too much voltage while cranking.
    If that's good you can try baking the cdi in a countertop oven at 200-250 degrees for about 20 minutes. That trick seems to have about a 50% success rate. If that still fails then you probably will need a cdi.
  Today, 09:22 AM
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: Help Spark at end of start cycle

    What kind of stator did you put in the ski
  Today, 09:59 AM
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: Help Spark at end of start cycle

    "spark is only as I release the start button on both plugs."

    Bad CDI
