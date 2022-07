Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Seadoo Challenger Rear Seat Backrest #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2002 Location cleveland, oh Posts 59 WTB: Seadoo Challenger Rear Seat Backrest Looking for a rear seat Backrest similar to the one here:



Screen Shot 2022-07-11 at 9.00.27 PM.png



It can be in any shape as long as I am recovering it.

Really don't care if its from a different model either.

Really just need the frame and decent foam (white) the tan stuff ill redo.



Thanks,

