1992 550sx pump cavitating
We had the pump out of my son's ski for hull repair work. when installed i siliconed the pump shoe to the hull and intake grate to the pump shoe. it cavitates so bad you cant even get up on you knees. I've installed pumps before and never had this happen, what did I do wrong, we also replaced the bulkhead seal/bearing. any suggestions?
I dream skis
Re: 1992 550sx pump cavitating
If you completely seal the ride plate and don’t leave two small gaps at the front it will do this.
