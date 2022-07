Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB-Micro Touch #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2006 Location Perrysburg, Oh Age 40 Posts 138 WTB-Micro Touch Looking for one the universal Micro touch's like MT-16X2-2 96 XP - Wiseco 83.5, FP Spec II, Bored Carbs, 97 SPX WB, Proks, Solas XO, R&D 88/85, 3 Deg. Wedge, Tracker Sponsons, Hydroturf, UMI, ECWI, Racepak, Trued Hull, 60.5 MPH 220 lb rider Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules