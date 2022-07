Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 650 Yamaha superjet #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2010 Location Edwardsville, IL Posts 612 650 Yamaha superjet Hey guys. I just bought a Yamaha 650 superjet. Somebody had the wrong bolts for the exhaust mount in the head and they broke off the bolts and all the holes are worn out a bit. Was thinking to just buy a new head. I want the ski to be reliable and not have issues. Was thinking of just getting a new stock one but what do you guys think of a mild high comp one if I could find one.



1993 Yamaha Waveblaster #2 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2010 Location Edwardsville, IL Posts 612 Re: 650 Yamaha superjet Never mind just remembered that a aftermarket head would not have the holes and I still wanna run stock pipe.



1993 Yamaha Waveblaster #3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,529 Re: 650 Yamaha superjet Just Helicoil Repair the Hole Threads.



Much cheaper than buying another Cylinder Head. Use your Head! #4 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2010 Location Edwardsville, IL Posts 612 Re: 650 Yamaha superjet I thought about that. I think there is some bolts broke off down in the holes and I was worried about getting those out. I can try but if I could get a different head for like 50 bucks it may be worth it 2002 Polaris Octane

