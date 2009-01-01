Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi-Doo 951 SXR For Sale #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2007 Location metro detroit area Posts 437 Kawi-Doo 951 SXR For Sale Hello, Looking to see the interest with my SXR951, This truly is a one of a kind ski. Handles like it's on rails, and tons of power. In 2020, I went through EVERY nut/bolt and wire on this ski. Any Fastener that was short or improper was ordered on McMaster Carr and installed properly(all Stainless steel). Anything that had but splices was replaced with OEM parts and installed with waterproof deutsch connectors...It's super clean and no shortcuts taken. The motor/Ski is originally from Mark McQueen.



Modifications:

- Aftermarket Handlepole

- Painted in 2020 with IPD graphics

- Jet trim Mat kit

- New Start/Stop Switch with integrated bilge button

- High Flow Hood

- Frog Skins on Hood Baffles

- Blowsion Tubbies

- Hull is trued

- New Blowsion 45* Cooling bypass fittings

- Pro Force Rear sponsons

- New duck bill drain

- Custom Ride plate/Intake grate

- Skat Trak Mag pump

- New trottle cable

- Steering nozzle Trim Kit

- High tension handlepole spring

- Sea Doo 951 motor (Original Mark McQueen motor build)

- ADA Racing Head

- Novi 48mm Carbs

- Coffmans pipe

- Brand new Tau Ceti Hot Products 1.5" Flame arrestors and water resisting skirts

- All New Continental Fuel Lines

- Jetnetics Aluminum Flywheel

- New Odyssey Battery

- All new grounding/Positive/Negetive cables (Jet Ski solutions)

- Custom Electrical (John at Jet Ski Solutions) The ski came with total loss. I personally am not a big fan of TL, no explanations needed. In addition, it looked as if it were wired from a child with butt splices everywhere...John and I used a Zeeltronics configurable ignition, 951 stator, 787 mag cup with the 2 protrusions, 800SXR Coil/Voltage Regulator/ Starter Solenoid, and a 750SS Electrical box (fit our configuration and a overall bulletproof electrical box). Do not let this combination scare you! it's amazing, and runs extremely well. The ski is well over 60 and holeshots with modified SXR1500's. Anyone that has purchased something through JSS AND/OR sent a repair to JSS knows that John is the real deal and the quality is better than OEM.





I would be willing to help meet in the midwest if someone wants/needs help with delivery, Also, i do have access to crating and a shipping dock, so cross country and international shipments are welcomed at the BUYERS expense. If shipping, purchase transaction to be complete and cleared prior to loading



$9,250.00



I'm Really sad to see this jet ski go, and honestly don't mind keeping it..I am going to order something else so.. I need to make the trailer space...



Thanks,

Tim



IMG_2781.jpgIMG_2784.jpgIMG_2780.jpgIMG_2783.jpgIMG_2786.jpgIMG_2788.jpgIMG_2775.jpgIMG_2776.jpgIMG_2777.jpgIMG_2778.jpg Attached Images IMG_2779.jpg (989.3 KB, 9 views)

