Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki 650 parts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2013 Location Palm springs ca Age 37 Posts 3,366 Kawasaki 650 parts Looking for the plastic piece that helps attach the stator harness to the ebox. Parts list calls it a plate... two 10mm bolts go through each side of the Harness



Also either the choke or fuel selection knob..



Thanks You can't drink all day, if you don't start in the morning. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2013 Location Palm springs ca Age 37 Posts 3,366 Re: Kawasaki 650 parts Hoarding pays off, only if you can remember what you have! Found one.



Still need the selector...



Selector knob taken care of, thanks Scott.

