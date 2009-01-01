Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help! Yamaha MR-1 Water in Oil #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2006 Location SC Age 46 Posts 186 Help! Yamaha MR-1 Water in Oil OK, first thing: this past winter was very cold on the SC coast, we had some nights below 20. I was worried about water in the lines freezing, so I used compressed air and blew through all the water outlets on the boat. (I mention that because I wonder if that could have been the cause of the water in the oil to begin with, and maybe that's the only thing. I'm hoping.)



Anyhow....I discovered water in my oil, and had to run about 6 or 7 gallons through the engine before I finally got clean oil.



Doing some research I noticed someone else had this problem and they said it was the O ring on the cooling pipe that goes into the top of the engine (near the coils and plugs) I asked a PWC mechanic about it and he said when he does these engines he puts TWO O rings on that fitting. So that's what I did. While the old O ring wasn't broken, it looked crusty from corrosion buildup, so did the recessed area the pipe fits into, so I cleaned that with a shotgun cleaning brush to get the "sugar" out of there, then vacuumed it out.



I also wondered if it could be a head gasket, so I checked each cylinder, the front 2 were around 200 PSI and the rear 2 were around 220. In addition to the compression check, I also performed a leak-down as best as I could, by leaving the pressure on each cylinder for about 15-20 minutes. Pressure loss at each one was very minimal, like maybe 5 or 10 PSI over that time frame, and I attribute some of that may be because I didn't have the tester screwed in as tight as it would go, because I was afraid when I went to unscrew it, the adapter might stay in the plug hole with the rest of it threading out.



So based on that, I'm thinking it's NOT the head gasket, but I could be wrong. I'm praying it's not the head gasket, that looks like a colossal PITA to deal with.



In addition I also suspected there could be a breach in the oil cooler tank, so I capped off the outlet line that goes to the forward end of the head pipe, I installed a 15 PSI range pressure gage. I hooked a garden hose to the inlet fitting on the bottom of the tank and pressurized to around 14 PSI (I have a water PSI gage installed on the dash of my jetboat so I can immediately detect issues with cooling, and at wide open throttle it never goes above 15 PSI, so I figured that would be a good max pressure to test it at.) Left it pressurized for about 20 minutes, and no loss of pressure.



The only other thing I could find as far as researching on the net was someone said they had water in their cylinders and it turned out to be the rubber coupling at the head pipe joint on the front of the engine. I have that part ordered, but have yet to disassemble the head pipe to check it. Waiting on the part to get here before I tear into that (if I even need to)



So, my question is this: Is there anything else that I may have overlooked that could cause water to get in the oil? I really don't want to have to go through wasting another several gallons all over again, I want to make sure I've eliminated all possibilities.



