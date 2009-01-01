Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wtb sizzler tail cone WR-3 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2012 Location Louisiana Age 53 Posts 201 Blog Entries 2 Wtb sizzler tail cone WR-3 Looking for Coffmans Sizzler pipe

For Waverunner 3, really only need the tail.cone to replace the rubber boot on a Supertrapp. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,203 Re: Wtb sizzler tail cone WR-3 Got one , can post pics , that's the KEY part to a jet mate Coffman conversion

