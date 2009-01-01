 Wtb sizzler tail cone WR-3
  Today, 10:35 AM #1
    Mark Babin
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Louisiana
    Age
    53
    Posts
    201
    Blog Entries
    2

    Wtb sizzler tail cone WR-3

    Looking for Coffmans Sizzler pipe
    For Waverunner 3, really only need the tail.cone to replace the rubber boot on a Supertrapp.
  Today, 12:16 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,203

    Re: Wtb sizzler tail cone WR-3

    Got one , can post pics , that’s the KEY part to a jet mate Coffman conversion
