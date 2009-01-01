 951 DI Air Compressor Cover
  Today, 09:08 AM #1
    LOUIS13
    951 DI Air Compressor Cover

    Anyone know if there were different air compressor covers on the DI engines? I have an 01 RXDI and got a used cover from a guy that came off an 01 RXDI and the hole in the top for the high pressure hose seems smaller and the hose doesn't fit.
  Today, 09:40 AM #2
    Myself
    Re: 951 DI Air Compressor Cover

    If it's ever been rebuilt they get paint inside and it makes the hole smaller. Make sure there is not a paint buildup in there.
  Today, 09:43 AM #3
    LOUIS13
    Re: 951 DI Air Compressor Cover

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    If it's ever been rebuilt they get paint inside and it makes the hole smaller. Make sure there is not a paint buildup in there.
    There isn't any paint in there...maybe some carbon. Just doesn't make sense bc all the DI's seemed to use the same high pressure hose part# 270600022
  Today, 12:08 PM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 951 DI Air Compressor Cover

    Not sure I do know they changed the heads and cylinders at some point
  Today, 12:26 PM #5
    LOUIS13
    Re: 951 DI Air Compressor Cover

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    Not sure I do know they changed the heads and cylinders at some point
    Everything looks exactly the same...the big hole in the top for the high pressure hose seems too small. Confusing part is that they used the same hose part# for all years RXDI
  Today, 12:27 PM #6
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 951 DI Air Compressor Cover

    I have never run across this issue, of course I also avoid DI skis like the plague so maybe thats why.
