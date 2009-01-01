Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 951 DI Air Compressor Cover #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Posts 46 951 DI Air Compressor Cover Anyone know if there were different air compressor covers on the DI engines? I have an 01 RXDI and got a used cover from a guy that came off an 01 RXDI and the hole in the top for the high pressure hose seems smaller and the hose doesn't fit. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,103 Re: 951 DI Air Compressor Cover If it's ever been rebuilt they get paint inside and it makes the hole smaller. Make sure there is not a paint buildup in there. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Posts 46 Re: 951 DI Air Compressor Cover #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,944 Re: 951 DI Air Compressor Cover Not sure I do know they changed the heads and cylinders at some point

#5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Posts 46 Re: 951 DI Air Compressor Cover #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,944 Re: 951 DI Air Compressor Cover I have never run across this issue, of course I also avoid DI skis like the plague so maybe thats why.

