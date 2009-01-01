|
951 DI Air Compressor Cover
Anyone know if there were different air compressor covers on the DI engines? I have an 01 RXDI and got a used cover from a guy that came off an 01 RXDI and the hole in the top for the high pressure hose seems smaller and the hose doesn't fit.
Re: 951 DI Air Compressor Cover
If it's ever been rebuilt they get paint inside and it makes the hole smaller. Make sure there is not a paint buildup in there.
Re: 951 DI Air Compressor Cover
There isn't any paint in there...maybe some carbon. Just doesn't make sense bc all the DI's seemed to use the same high pressure hose part# 270600022
Re: 951 DI Air Compressor Cover
Not sure I do know they changed the heads and cylinders at some point
Re: 951 DI Air Compressor Cover
Everything looks exactly the same...the big hole in the top for the high pressure hose seems too small. Confusing part is that they used the same hose part# for all years RXDI
Re: 951 DI Air Compressor Cover
I have never run across this issue, of course I also avoid DI skis like the plague so maybe thats why.
