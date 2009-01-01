Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 Waverunner CDI questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2022 Location Texas Posts 25 1989 Waverunner CDI questions I'll say up front that I don't have any problems with my CDI box but I've read how expensive they are to replace with old used ones etc..so I did some digging and found the old thread about how you can use a cheap Chinese gy6 scooter version if adapted correctly. Looks fairly simple...but I have a couple questions...the diagram shows 2 wires not used...the stator and the temp sensor...how will the battery get charged if the stator wire isn't connected? also...a fairly new video was uploaded about how this cheap little cdi has the rev limiter turned off and that it wasn't a good idea to run the throttle wide open out of the water...i'm guessing with a flush kit...also not to run wide open doing lots of jumps in the water or something like that....what circumstance would this little engine blow up? i mean can you run the thing wide open across the water for a while or is it a "be careful" how much throttle you give it? since the temp sensor doesn't work Ithe rider would have to be the governor and guess how high you wanna run it



sdffsd.jpg



(thanks to the other forum i found this diagram in)



Thisisone ofthose "hasn't happened yet" type of questions but I thought I'd ask...I bought one of those cheap little cdi's and a wire adapter as backup just in case...18 bucks I thought why not...may be handy to have around...

