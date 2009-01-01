Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveblaster 1 - 1100 Kawi Swapped - Rad Dudes built/owned #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location NC Age 33 Posts 5 Waveblaster 1 - 1100 Kawi Swapped - Rad Dudes built/owned Unfortunately, it’s time to sell my favorite ski. We just had a baby so I need to get something more family friendly. This ski puts a smile on my face every time I ride it. It’s NOT for beginners. It’s VERY loud. Your wrists WILL be sore after riding from hanging on so tight. This ski has tons of mods done to it. It absolutely rips and handles amazing. 60+mph ski and gets there in seconds. This ski was built and owned originally by the og rad dudes and was pictured on their site for a long time. Title In hand. Ski is registered in NC through 2024. Located in Charlotte, NC. Ski dolley and double ski trailer can be negotiated with the sale for an additional cost. Paint is 8/10. SUPERCHICKEN is already sold. Asking $6,000. Can pm me or text is interested. 207-899-6015.



-Kawasaki 1100 swap w/ Rad Dudes conversion kit

-ADA billet head @155 psi on every cylinder

-dry pipe mod with rear exit

-brand new GP760 midshaft rebuilt with OEM bearings

-brand new Solas 144 mag pump built with oem bearings.

-brand new Solas 15/22 prop

-billet tuneable steering nozzle

-UMI billet steering

-completely rebuilt and refreshed electrical box, with rad dudes brackets

-Rad Dudes hood strut kit

-dual Rad Dudes exhaust rear exits w/custom waterbox

-R&D intake grate

-Riva Groovy ride plate

-Rad Dudes bilge bracket/pump

-Blaster 2 steering cable w/Rad Dudes bracket

-Dual versiplug drain plugs

-Ns precision fire extinguisher lid

-Ns precision grab handles

-Ns precision gas cap

-Ns precision fuel level blockoff

-Ns precision tow holes

-Lithium battery

-Zirb tech cover



289018141_5202894746497177_7388897292049201211_n.jpg289756176_5544128088985512_2088316768040039162_n.jpg288582671_5063129407142207_3261329114274313498_n.jpg288776870_5095924170444788_8169146246811571466_n.jpg288699479_5889614757733544_5385181889826799785_n.jpg Last edited by Levworks; Yesterday at 09:41 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules