Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2001 gts for sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2013 Location ILLINOIS Age 58 Posts 10 2001 gts for sale 2001 GTS In good shape, usual dings and scratches for a 21 year old Doo. Always garaged and or covered. Has a used motor. That had low hours when i installed it 2 years ago. Runs great on the hose but has a bog off the start . Feels like a carb rebuild is in order. I have the original engine 1 cracked cyl. But was running when removed. It is included. Still looks nice. New seat covers installed last summer. I live on a private lake in Illinois, and 2 strokes are being fazed out. Asking $ 3000.

Willing to drive a couple of hours out of Edwardsville, Illinois to meet or deliver. 20220707_155120.jpg20220707_155052.jpg20220707_140908.jpg

