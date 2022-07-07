 2001 gts for sale
  Today, 05:46 PM
    Iroc34a
    Iroc34a
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    ILLINOIS
    Age
    58
    Posts
    10

    2001 gts for sale

    2001 GTS In good shape, usual dings and scratches for a 21 year old Doo. Always garaged and or covered. Has a used motor. That had low hours when i installed it 2 years ago. Runs great on the hose but has a bog off the start . Feels like a carb rebuild is in order. I have the original engine 1 cracked cyl. But was running when removed. It is included. Still looks nice. New seat covers installed last summer. I live on a private lake in Illinois, and 2 strokes are being fazed out. Asking $ 3000.
    Willing to drive a couple of hours out of Edwardsville, Illinois to meet or deliver. 20220707_155120.jpg20220707_155052.jpg20220707_140908.jpg
    Last edited by Iroc34a; Today at 05:50 PM.
  Today, 07:19 PM
    TomParis
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Crawfordville FL
    Posts
    48

    Re: 2001 gts for sale

    ski looks great, GLWS
  Today, 07:50 PM
    Iroc34a
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    ILLINOIS
    Age
    58
    Posts
    10

    Re: 2001 gts for sale

    Quote Originally Posted by TomParis
    ski looks great, GLWS
    Thanks, she's been a good ride.
